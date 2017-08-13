WASHINGTON — Chris Stratton struck out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat Washington 4-2 Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader, the Nationals' first game following Bryce Harper's knee injury.

Harper has a significant bone bruise in his left knee but no ligament damage, general manager Mike Rizzo said. Harper was injured Saturday when he slipped on a wet first base, and Rizzo said the Nationals hope the star outfielder can return this season.

Joe Panik had three hits, including a two-run single in a three-run second that also included Gorkys Hernandez's RBI single. Pinch-hitter Kelby Tomlinson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for a 4-0 lead.

Stratton (1-2) allowed five hits and one walk in his fourth major league start, and Sam Dyson got three outs for his ninth save in 14 chances.

Washington did not advance a runner to scoring position until the seventh. Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Hunter Strickland.

A.J. Cole (1-3) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Max Scherzer (12-5) was to start the second game for the Nationals and Matt Moore (3-12) for the Giants in a makeup of Friday night's rainout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: INF Orlando Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento as San Francisco's 26th player.

Nationals: OF Michael Taylor was activated from the 10-day DL after missing 29 games with a right oblique strain. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow nerve impingement) is scheduled to throw five innings during a rehab start Monday for Class A Potomac. The All-Star has been sidelined since leaving his July 23 start at Arizona after two innings. ... Washington recalled C Pedro Severino from Triple-A Syracuse as its 26th player.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Ty Blach (8-7) starts Monday's series opener at Miami.

Nationals: After a day off, Washington hosts the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the start of a two-game series.

