MILWAUKEE — Washington's Max Scherzer was hit in the left calf by a liner in the first inning and was lifted after throwing 75 pitches over five innings Saturday night, but the 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner said he didn't anticipate missing much time with the injury.

"That's one of the worst spots to get hit, no matter how hard or soft it is," Scherzer said after the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Brewers. "It tightened up in the second (inning) and was basically at the same level of tightness all of the way through."

The right-hander allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings.

"I could pitch on it but I couldn't run," he said. "I could feel in my mechanics that I was still getting through the ball, so I knew I wasn't in danger of hurting my arm."

Scherzer left with the game tied at 1.

"We thought that was as far as he could go," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "I'm sure it's going to be sore for a couple of days. He's icing it and we think he's going to be all right."

He was removed from a game at Miami on Aug. 1 with a neck injury, but didn't miss a start.

Scherzer, who won the AL Cy Young Award with Detroit in 2013, is 13-5 with a 2.19 ERA in 26 starts for Washington.

