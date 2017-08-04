How worried are the Nats after Scherzer injury?

CHICAGO — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and Gio Gonzalez will miss their scheduled starts for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs this weekend.

Manager Dusty Baker decided to give Scherzer at least an extra day rather than have him pitch Sunday after the right-hander exited Tuesday's game against Florida because of neck spasms.

Gonzalez won't pitch Saturday with his wife expected to give birth to their second child within the next few days. Baker said Edwin Jackson will replace him.

The Nationals also placed left-hander Enny Romero on the 10-day disabled list on Friday because of forearm tightness. He left Wednesday's game against Miami.