The 2017 NBA All-Star game starting lineup will be revealed on Thursday ahead of next months festivities in New Orleans.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry appear to be locks to be starters. James had the most votes among all players in the final returns announced last week with 1,066,147 votes to lead the Eastern Conference.

Curry had the second-most votes and most among Western Conference player with 990,390 during last week's returns.

Toronto Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry remain in the mix. DeRozan sits third among Eastern Conference guards, while Lowry is in fifth. The top two vote-getters will be named backcourt starters.

In years past, the starters were voted on by only the fans but now fans will account for 50 per cent of the vote while NBA players and a select media panel will each account for 25 per cent.

New Orleans is hosting its third NBA All-Star Game since 2008. The game was previously scheduled to be played in Charlotte, N.C., but NBA commissioner Adam Silver decided to move it because of North Carolina's controversial HB2 law, which limits anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.