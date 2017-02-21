The NBA trade deadline is set for this Thursday, February 23 at 3pm et. Keep up to date with the latest news and trade rumours with TSN.ca's trade deadline blog.

--

P.J. Back to T.O.?

If you can't remember P.J. Tucker's Toronto Raptors tenure, you're forgiven.

Taken in the second round out of Texas in 2006, Tucker appeared in only 17 games for the Raps in his rookie year before being waived in March.

After five years in Europe, Tucker came back to the NBA with the Suns where he's been for five seasons now. But his time in the desert could be at its end.

ESPN"s Zach Lowe reports that the Raptors are eager to add a rotation piece after last week's deal for Serge Ibaka and Tucker has piqued their interest. The 31-year-old Tucker is currently shooting .338 from beyond the arc and would provide the outside shot the team lost with the departure of Terrence Ross.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers have also reportedly shown interest in Tucker.

Lowe says the Suns would like a first-round pick in return for Tucker, but the chances of that are slim.

Tucker is on an expiring $5.4 million contract.

--

Boogie Impacts Brook?

While the DeMarcus Cousins trade to the New Orleans Pelicans has shaken up the Western Conference landscape for the years to come, it might have also torpedoed the moribund Brooklyn Nets' plans for the immediate future.

The New York Post's Brian Lewis says that while the Nets aren't actively shopping centre Brook Lopez, they are receiving interest in him, but what they can command for him might have changed drastically after the Cousins deal.

Ideally, the Nets would like two first-round picks for the 28-year-old Lopez, but the chances of receiving that have taken a big hit with the paltry return the Sacramento Kings received for Cousins.

In 50 games this season, Lopez is averaging 20.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 29.6 minutes a night. He has one year and $22.6 million remaining on his contract after this season.

With the Raptors, Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers recently making moves for bigs, the potential market for Lopez has thinned, but Lewis cites the Indiana Pacers as another prospective destination.

Still, more likely than not, Lopez will remain in Brooklyn.

--

Mavs Open for Business?

Though the Dallas Mavericks remain on the periphery of the Western Conference playoff race (they're three games behind the Nuggets for the final playoff spot, but have three other teams in front of them), the team could use the deadline to plan for the future.

Owner Mark Cuban told ESPN's Marc Stein that his club is willing take on contracts if they come with draft compensation.

Mark Cuban tells ESPN that Dallas is willing to take on contracts in advance of Thursday's trade deadline if draft compensation is attached. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 21, 2017

DallasBasketball.com's Mike Fisher reports that something could be brewing between the Mavs and the Celtics over big man Andrew Bogut.

Bogut is currently on a one-year, $11 million deal and the Mavs could use the 32-year-old Aussie could procure one of the Celtics' two first-round picks (obviously not the Nets' pick, but Boston's own). To do this, Tyler Zeller would also be included in the deal. This wouldn't be an issue for the Celtics, since Zeller is only getting 11.8 minutes a night this season.

Zeller, 27, is in the first year of a two-year deal that pays him $16 million, but the second year isn't guaranteed, which means the Mavs could waive him at season's end and not worry about eating any salary.

Veteran point guard Deron Williams could also be moved in what would amount to a salary dump.