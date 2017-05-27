1h ago
NBA Finals: Tale of the Tape
TSN.ca Staff
LeBron rewrites history in setting up Finals trilogy
...In the East corner
LeBron James (MVP - 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13)
Age: 32
Weight: 250 lbs
Titles: (3, 11-12, 12-13, 15-16)
Runner-up: (4, 06-07, 10-11, 13-14, 14,15)
ASG: (13, 04-05, 05-06, 06-07, 07-08, 08-09, 09-10, 10-11, 11-12, 12-13, 13-14, 14-15, 15-16, 16-17)
Kyrie Irving
Age: 25
Weight: 193 lbs
Titles: (1, 15-16)
Runner-up: (1, 14-15)
ASG: (4, 12-13, 13-14, 14-15, 16-17)
Kevin Love
Age: 28
Weight: 251
Titles: (1, 15-16)
Runner-up: (1, 14-15)
ASG: (4, 10-11, 11-12, 13-14, 16-17)
Tristan Thompson
Age: 26
Weight: 238 lbs
Titles: (1, 15-16)
Runner-up: (1, 14-15)
ASG: none
...In the West corner
Stephen Curry (MVP - 2014-15, 2015-16)
Age: 29
Weight: 190 lbs
Titles: (1, 14-15)
Runner-up: (1, 15-16)
ASG: (4, 13-14, 14-15, 15-16, 16-17)
Kevin Durant (MVP - 2013-14)
Age: 28
Weight: 240 lbs
Titles: none
Runner-up: (1, 11-12)
ASG: (8, 09-10, 10-11, 11-12, 12-13, 13-14, 14-15, 15-16, 16-17)
Draymond Green
Age: 27
Weight: 230 lbs
Titles: (1, 14-15)
Runner-up: (1, 15-16)
ASG: (2, 15-16, 16-17)
Klay Thompson
Age: 27
Weight: 215 lbs
Titles: (1, 14-15)
Runner-up: (1, 15-16)
ASG: (3, 14-15, 15-16, 16-17)