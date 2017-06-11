The NBA will not be taking its upcoming esports venture to China, a spokesperson for the league confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

"The NBA is not actively planning a separate esports league in China," NBA 2K esports league managing director Brendan Donohue told ESPN. "We remain solely focused on the 2018 launch of our previously announced NBA 2K esports league, which will provide a framework that allows men and women from around the world to participate."

The NBA 2K League will launch in 2018 with 17 teams slated to compete against each other in a regular season and playoffs that mirrors the real-life NBA campaign. Amongst the 17 teams are the Toronto Raptors and the 2017 NBA finalist Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Rumours of the esports foray into China came from a report referencing comments made by NBA executive David Shoemaker. The league quickly shut down the report and said Shoemaker was inaccurately represented.