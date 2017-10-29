NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Carrick Felix and forward Markieff Morris one game apiece for leaving the bench area during a fight.

The league announced the discipline on Sunday. It stems from an altercation that occurred Friday night between the Wizards and Warriors, when Washington guard Bradley Beal grabbed Golden State forward Draymond Green around the neck.

Beal, who was ejected for initiating the fight, has been fined $50,000. Green, who confronted Beal and was ejected for fighting, has been fined $25,000.

Also, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $15,000 for entering the altercation.

The defending champions won the game at Oracle Arena, 120-117.

___

