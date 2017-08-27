Bruno Caboclo has been removed from the Brazilian national team for "an act of indiscipline" after refusing to re-enter last night's AmeriCup game.

The Raptors forward recently issued an apology over Instagram:

"I want to apologize to the Brazilian Basketball Federation for my conduct during last night's game. I respect my coaches/teammates and disappointed that my emotions got in the way of our team's goals. It's an honor to represent the country I love and will humbly accept the consequences for my actions. I am growing as a professional each day and striving to make my fans, teammates, country and family proud."

It's easy to forget Bruno is just 21 and still growing as a player and young man but this is a missed opportunity for someone that badly needed it. Bruno's emotions and misguided entitlement have gotten the better of him before. Learning to control them will continue to be as (if not more) crucial than his on-court development.

There will be no additional discipline from the Raptors, I'm told, but they intend to be as hard on him as ever in this, the final year of his contract. "Zero tolerance".

