Toronto Raptors' point guard Kyle Lowry will be joining teammate DeMar DeRozan in the Big Easy for this year's NBA All-Star Game.

Lowry is making his third-straight appearance as an All-Star after being named as one of the Eastern Conference's seven reserve players on Thursday night. This comes a week after fellow Raptor DeRozan was voted in by the fans, media, and players as a starter for the first time.

It has been a career season for Lowry as he has the Raptors' back court to second place in the East. The 30-year-old is averaging career-bests in points at 22.4 per game, field goal percentage at 46.9 per cent and three point percentage, shooting at a 42.2 per cent clip, ranked 10th in the league.

Joining Lowry as Eastern Conference reserves are John Wall, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love, Kemba Walker, Paul George, and Paul Millsap.

Headlining the Western Conference reserves is triple-double machine Russell Westbrook. Along with the Oklahoma City Thunder's star, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan, Gordon Hayward, Marc Gasol, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were named to the Western Conference All-Star team.