With NBA Draft Day upon us, follow TSN's Rumour Mill blog for all the latest trade buzz and which teams may be trading up, down or making a blockbuster move.



Jackson a hot commidity

The most likely spot teams could be trading up to is number three or four. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, league executives tell him there is a "tremendous appetite around the NBA to trade into the Top 4 to select Kansas' Josh Jackson". Jackson currently sits as the third pick in ESPN's Chad Ford's final mock draft, which would project him going to the Boston Celtics after the team traded down, swapping their first overall pick with the Philadelphia 76ers' third pick. The Phoenix Suns have the fourth pick.

Jackson, 20, was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year with the Jayhawks, averaging 16.3 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds, three assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks from the power forward position. Many believe he is more suited to play a shooting guard or small forward position.

Porzingis headed to the desert?

Rumours have been swirling that the New York Knicks young star Kristaps is on his way out of the Big Apple. However, according to Wojnarowski, sources say the Suns are without traction on a deal to acquire the 21-year-old and are not willing to part with budding young talent like shooting guard Devin Booker.