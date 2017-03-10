If the NBA season ended today, Friday night’s Toronto Raptors game against the Atlanta Hawks would be a preview for the Raptors’ first round playoff matchup. But a loss on to the Hawks, along with too many more down the stretch, could flip the two teams’ positions in the standings and cost the Raptors home court in the first round.

This is something the Raptors want to avoid at all costs, as they are a much superior team at the Air Canada Centre (21-11 home record) than on the road (17-15). In the absence of point guard Kyle Lowry, here are the keys for tonight’s potential first round playoff preview.



Build off JV’s Strong Performance on Wednesday

One of the key matchups on Friday night will be between Hawks’ big man Dwight Howard and the Raptors’ Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas is coming off a great game against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The Raptors need to get the 24-year-old involved early and can’t simply rely on DeMar DeRozan to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load.

Valanciunas has not fared well in his previous two meetings against the Hawks this season, mustering only 13 points and 11 rebounds in 47 total minutes of action. The Raptors need more from him to be successful going forward.



Clamp Down on Defence

President Masai Ujiri’s acquisitions of P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka have made great strides to shore up the Raptors’ defence. In the seven games with both players in the lineup, the Raptors have decreased their average opponents’ points per game to 99, which is below their 103.8 PPG average for the season.

With only 103.9 points scored per game the Hawks are not an offensive juggernaut, but they dropped 125 on the Raptors on Dec. 16.



Familiar Faces

Raptors’ small forward DeMarre Carroll is questionable for the matchup with his former team due to a sprained left ankle, however the Raptors will get to face long-time point guard Jose Calderon.

Calderon has had a whirlwind beginning to his March, first being released by the Los Angeles Lakers and then by the Golden State Warriors hours after being signed by the team. The Hawks then claimed the 35-year-old off of waivers on Mar. 4.

Calderon started his NBA career with the Raptors and spent eight seasons with the team.

Tip-off for this potential first round Eastern Conference matchup is at 8:00 p.m. ET on TSN2 and TSN GO.