ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that beleaguered New York Knicks' star Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause in order to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers.

League sources told ESPN that with the Houston Rockets acquiring point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, the team has become a potential place of interest to the 10-time All-Star.

All along it was believed that the Cavaliers would be the only possible landing spot for Anthony, 33, due to his close relationship with LeBron James.

The Knicks have been in disarray for much of Anthony's seven-year tenure with the team and it all came to a head on June 28 when Knicks' owner James Dolan cut ties with team president Phil Jackson. Jackson and Anthony never got along and the former Knicks' president was constantly trying to get Anthony to waive his no-trade clause.

According to league sources, the Knicks want a significant haul in return for their star forward and in discussions with the Rockets, sources indicated that the Knicks have been reluctant to consider taking on Rockets forward Ryan Anderson, who is owed $61.3 million over the next three years.

Anthony has two years and $54 million remaining on his current deal and a trade kicker that could pay him an added $8.1 million if a deal is reached. However, Anthony has the option of lowering, or waiving, the trade kicker to facilitate a deal.

Despite the Knicks' off-court issues throughout the season, the 15-year veteran was still fairly productive n 2016-17, averaging 22.4 points per game on 43.3 per cent shooting and 5.9 rebounds in 74 games played.