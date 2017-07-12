1h ago
Report: Caldwell-Pope, Lakers agree to deal
TSN.ca Staff
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to sign a one-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope, 24, has spent his entire four-year career with the Detroit Pistons. In 2016-17 he averaged 13.8 points per game on 39.9 per cent shooting, a career-best 35 per cent from three-point range to go along with 3.3 rebounds per game.
After playing two seasons at Georgia, the Pistons drafted Caldwell-Pope in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.
Caldwell-Pope is coming off a four-year, $12 million contract with the Pistons.