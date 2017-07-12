According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to sign a one-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 12, 2017

Caldwell-Pope, 24, has spent his entire four-year career with the Detroit Pistons. In 2016-17 he averaged 13.8 points per game on 39.9 per cent shooting, a career-best 35 per cent from three-point range to go along with 3.3 rebounds per game.

After playing two seasons at Georgia, the Pistons drafted Caldwell-Pope in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.

Caldwell-Pope is coming off a four-year, $12 million contract with the Pistons.