Three days after the forward committed to the team for the upcoming season, Paul George may soon be West Coast-bound.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, sources say that the Pacers' All-Star has told the team he plans on leaving in 2018 for free agency, preferably to head to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sources: All-Star Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave franchise in 2018 free agency, prefers Lakers. https://t.co/anP4bvbwir — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

George can sign a contract with the Lakers worth upwards of $130 million and as a native of Southern California, Wojnarowski says it would represent a homecoming for the 27-year-old. League sources told The Vertical that George wanted to be forthcoming with Pacers' management of his plans and not leave them with any confusion regarding his intentions.

He did not ask management for a trade, but Wojnarowski says striking up a deal with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season would make the most sense for the Pacers, otherwise the team risks losing their biggest star for nothing.

George, a four-time All-Star, had a strong season in 2016-17, averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists and led the Pacers to the playoffs. However, because he wasn't named to an All-NBA team in the spring the Pacers lost out on the chance to offer him a five-year, $207 million Designated Player Veteran Exception. The max contract the team can now offer George is a five-year, $177 million extension.