Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. CAVS HOME RUN BALLS: In the first three games of the NBA Finals the Golden State Warriors outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers by 45 points with 15 more made three-pointers. In Game 4, the Cavs got back to form making an amazing 24 threes accounting for 72 points. The Warriors had 13 less made threes with 11 for a whopping differential of 39 points in that category alone. When these teams compete it's such a huge defensive/offensive stat that can really tip the game in the favor of the team that wins this element.

2. REFEREES: Game 4 was not what I would call an elite performance by the officials. On top of that, it looked like they wanted to make a bit of a series of this by calling 12 fouls on the Warriors in the first quarter alone, putting the Cavs on the line a ridiculous 22 times. Don't look at the final box score -- that's what I call the "evened-up version" after allowing one team to set the tone it needed to set. I'm not saying that the Cavaliers won the game due to this, but I did find the whistles to be a bit puzzling early on. The Warriors were awful defensive and to the Cavs credit, they kicked their tails. There was no doubt who was better and who deserved to win Game 4.

3. STEPH CURRY (Warriors): The star guard played a soft Game 4 with four turnovers and shot only 2-9 from three-point range. A loose whistle allowed the Cavs' defenders to drape all over him and he looked both uncomfortable and was clearly pushed off his mark. He has to be more prepared to play through contact with his own physicality.

4. TRISTAN THOMPSON & J.R. SMITH (Cavaliers): They were both tremendous in Game 4. Thompson was in beast mode with five points and 10 rebounds along with five assists while Smith had 15 points on three three-pointers with no turnovers. The two were locked in, focused and determined. When Thompson and Smith play with this mindset, the Cavs become a significantly better team.

5. ORACLE ARENA: The Warriors once again were terrific at home this season with a 36-5 mark in the regular season along with a perfect 8-0 playoff record. The moment of truth has arrived in Golden State. The Warriors don't want this series to go any further because suddenly momentum gets away from you. Last year the Warriors lost both Games 5 & 7 at home to the Cavs in the Finals and they can't allow that to happen again -- that's pressure. The Warriors need to turn that pressure in reverse and use it on their opponent and don't, under any circumstances, allow the the defending champions at any time, to get comfortable. The Warriors need to blitz them and keep the heat on all night in Game 5. The Cavaliers will have to play their best game of the series to get back to Cleveland on Thursday night.