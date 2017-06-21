NBC will broadcast Rocket League across its network beginning next month with a $100,000 tournament, the network announced Wednesday.

The announcement via the Wall Street Journal says the tournament will kick off in July with qualifiers to be broadcast on regional NBC Sports stations on the weekends in August. The latter stages will take centre stage on NBC Sports proper in the United States and in “several countries abroad.”

NBC is the latest traditional media outlet to take the leap into competitive gaming. ESPN has been broadcasting esports on their network for a few years now and have shown a wide variety of competition that includes the Dota 2, Heroes of the Storm and FIFA 17.

Turner Sports has also thrown a heavy hand behind the production and broadcasting of esports with the creation of ELEAGUE. The venture began with a foray into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and has since moved into Street Fighter V. Turner broadcasts its events live on TBS and on streaming website Twitch.