For the second time in two years, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will battle for the right to call themselves national champions. Here's what you need to know for tonight's big game.

Play It Again

Monday's clash from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will be the first rematch of the previous year's national championship since the BCS was implemented in 1998. Alabama got by Clemson 45-40 last year to claim their 11th national title since the poll era in 1936. The game was highlighted by MVP performances by Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (208 yards receiving with two touchdowns) and safety Eddie Jackson Jr. (one interception). Howard will be in the lineup once again, but Jackson will not after breaking his leg earlier this season.

Alabama is looking for their fifth national championship in the last eight seasons while Clemson is attempting to win their first since 1981 and just their second in school history. The 1999 Florida State Seminoles are the only team in the BCS/CFP era to win the national title the year after losing it.

Here are some numbers comparing the two sides over the past two seasons.

By The Numbers 2015 2016 Alabama Record 13-1 14-0 Clemson Record 14-0 13-1 Alabama Football Power Index 1st 1st Clemson Football Power Index 5th 2nd Alabama Offence Rank 16th 24th Clemson Offence Rank 9th 7th Alabama Defence Rank 1st 1st Clemson Defence Rank 2nd 8th Alabama Special Team Rank 18th 50th Clemson Special Team Rank 126th 69th Alabama Overall Rank 1st 1st Clemson Overall Rank 2nd 4th

Looking To Make History

With a victory, Alabama's Nick Saban will tie Bear Bryant for the most national championships by a head coach in the poll era with six. Bryant won all of his titles with the Crimson Tide over his 25-year stretch at Alabama. Saban has the edge over Bryant when it comes to overall success during the first decade of their tenures at Alabama.

Coaching Legends Bryant Saban Seasons 1958-67 2007-16 Win % 0.839 0.864 AP Top-5 finishes 5 5 SEC Titles 4 5 National Titles 3 4

Coach Saban will look to Steve Sarkisian to handle the offence against Clemson as Lane Kiffin, the offensive coordinator since 2014, was relieved of his duties on Jan. 2.

Clemson can't allow non-offensive TDs ESPN's Todd McShay gives his keys for Clemson to follow in order for it to have the best chance of success and beat Alabama in the national championship.

Watson looking to end Clemson's drought

Clemson hasn't won the national championship since 1981.

If the drought is going to end, junior pivot Deshaun Watson will need to take control of Alabama's terrific defence, just like he did in last year's game. The 21-year-old tallied 478 total yards in the 2016 national championship. It was the most yards compiled by any player since the title game was introduced in 1999 and the third-most against an Alabama team coached by Saban. Johnny Manziel holds that claim, putting up an impressive 562 yards in a single game in 2013.

Watson started the season off slow, but was able to put up similar numbers as last season by the end and saw improvement in his total quarterback rating (QBR) every month.

Monthly Gains QBR FBS Rank September 63.4 57th October 84.7 12th November 89.2 8th December 92.7 5th

Alabama must contain Deshaun Watson Todd McShay explains that in order for Alabama to have the best chance to win the national title, they need to limit Clemson QB Deshaun Watson's ability to drive the ball downfield.

10 Important Numbers

13 - Clemson hasn't beaten Alabama since 1905. The 13 straight losses to the Crimson Tide is the third longest team losing streak in program history.

3 - Alabama will become the third team since 1950 to go wire-to-wire as the AP No. 1 team with a victory Monday night. USC was the last school to do it in 2004.

26 - The Crimson Tide has won 26 straight games, the longest active streak and the second-longest in SEC history. Alabama won 28 consecutive from 1979 to 1980.

17 - With a victory, Alabama will set a new record for consecutive wins against ranked teams. The 16-game win streak is the longest active streak and is tied with the USC for the longest of all-time. The Crimson Tide's last ranked loss came to No. 15 Ole Miss in 2015, which happened to be their last defeat of any kind.

31 - Tigers pivot Deshaun Watson's 31 wins is the most by any active FBS quarterback. Tajh Boyd and Rodney Williams share the school record with 32 victories.

1 - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will look to become the first head coach to defeat his alma mater in a national championship game. Swinney played wide receiver for Alabama from 1990-92 and won a national title with the '92 squad.

5 - Furthermore, Swinney can become just the fifth coach to beat coaches Urban Meyer (Ohio State) and Nick Saban in the same season. He'll be the first to do it in back-to back games. Clemson routed Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl.

4 - Saban is looking for his fourth national championship at Alabama with a first-year quarterback behind centre. Greg McElroy (2009), A.J. McCarron (2011) and Jake Coker/Cooper Bateman (2015) have won national titles as freshmen under Saban's tutelage. Jalen Hurts is hoping to join that group.

15 - Alabama (14-0) will look to set a school record with a 15-win season.

12 - The Clemson defence holds the longest active streak of consecutive games with multiple sacks. The Tigers have done it in 12 straight contests.

Stats Courtesy of TSN's Kevin Gibson