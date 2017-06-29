Former Ottawa Senators tough guy Chris Neil is getting offers to play next season and is looking for the right fit to finish his NHL career, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Chris Neil has good options and offers to play in the NHL next season. He intends on playing and will select the right fit. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2017

The 38-year-old has played his entire 15-year career in the nation's capital, scoring one goal and adding three assists over 53 games in 2016-17. He appeared in two playoff games as well.

The Sens recently told the veteran winger that he won't be returning to the club next season, according to the Ottawa Citizen. Neil will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 as he's coming off a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Selected by the Senators in the sixth round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Neil has 112 goals and 138 assists over 1026 career games. His best offensive campaign came in 2005-06 when he scored 16 goals and 33 points.

The Canadian has tallied 2522 penalty minutes in his career, good enough for 20th on the all-time list.