The Brooklyn Nets announced that guard Jeremy Lin suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the 2017-18 season.

Lin was driving to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers and landed awkwardly along the baseline.

"Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season. We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role,” Nets general manager Sean Marks released in a statement.

The 29-year-old had 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting before suffering the injury. Last season for the Nets, Lin averaged 14.5 points per game on 43.8 per cent shooting to go along with 5.1 assists in 36 games played.

Lin signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Nets before the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

This season-ending injury comes only one day after the Boston Celtics announced that star small forward Gordon Hayward will be out for the entire season after going down with a broken tibia and dislocated ankle in his Celtics' debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.