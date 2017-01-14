A year ago, Milos Raonic was coming off a very disappointing season that saw him fail to make the fourth round in three of the four Grand Slams. He hired a new coach, changed parts of his game and ended up having the best season of his career.

Raonic quickly went from a player who was projected to make occasional deep runs at slams to someone considered capable enough to win it all. Despite not having a Grand Slam title in his back pocket or even a Masters Series title, Raonic ended 2016 as the No. 3 ranked player in the world, a new career high. Some might ask: How can a player who has never even won at either of the two top-level events in tennis be ranked third in the world?

The answer is he earned it.

Of the 19 ATP events Raonic entered in 2016, he made at least the quarter-finals 13 times and at least the semi-finals nine times. If Raonic had not gone through multiple injuries, those numbers likely would have been even higher.

Staying healthy has been the chief concern for the Canadian, and he changed his off-season routine to help prevent his body letting him down again.

“We focused on different things. I think sort of the hours spent on court, we did that a little bit less in off-season,” Raonic said. “Most of my injuries do tend to be in the lower half of my body, so there were two focuses. Obviously spending less time pounding my lower body on concrete, spending more time in the gym. So changed around that ratio a little bit. Obviously the off-season wasn’t as long as previous years, as well. … Also just focused on losing a little bit of weight and refocusing on that, something that can help me throughout the year.”

Raonic starts this season with another new coach, hiring former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek to join Riccardo Piatti after Carlos Moya left the team to join Rafael Nadal.

Raonic has more in common with Krajicek than with Moya. Krajicek, like Raonic, had a massive serve that was the foundation of his game. He ranks ninth all-time in career aces. Raonic and Krajicek are also the exact same height (6-foot-5), so Krajicek understands how to use that big frame as an advantage.

During the Australian Open last year Raonic was coming into the net significantly more than usual, and it worked extremely well in wins over Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils. Trying to be even more effective at the net is one of the reasons Raonic added Krajicek to the team.

“I think that Richard could really help me in being more aggressive, more forward oriented and more efficient when I am able to get myself coming in,” Raonic said.

So what are the expectations for Raonic in 2017? Canadian fans are hoping this is finally the year one of their own wins a Grand Slam singles title, and it wouldn’t shock anyone on tour if Raonic managed the feat. But for him, it’s all new territory coming into the first Grand Slam of the year.

“I feel like I’m doing a lot of things better and obviously this year is very different than last year,” he said. “Last year, the first matches of the year were the most important to me because I didn’t play at the end of 2015, so I really needed to get an understanding of where I was at. Right now I have a much better understanding of where I am at. … I know what I can get out of myself. It’s more important to be mentally prepared – sort of grit my way through and get that out of myself. Some days I’ll be successful, some days not, but if I’m mentally able to really be on top of myself I’ll give myself somewhat of a chance to win and hopefully progress throughout the tournament.”

Although he wasn’t able to defend his title in Brisbane last week, a healthy Raonic should contend for the Australian Open title no matter what the draw has laid out for him. Novak Djokovic’s form is the worst it has been in more than five years, and the Canadian had ample opportunities to defeat Andy Murray in 2016 despite going 0-7 against the Brit. It’s only a matter of time until Raonic gets the monkey off his back.

Canadian women’s tennis hasn’t been able to take the same step forward over the past couple of years, with the country having only one player in the top 175.

That player is Eugenie Bouchard, but her magical 2014 season is far in the rearview mirror, her ranking has slipped back to just inside the top 50, and many have lost hope on her ever getting back to near the top of the women’s game.

Don’t lose hope just yet.

Bouchard had an up and down 2016. Highlighting her year were two finals, including wins over current world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and current No. 10 Johanna Konta, but those results were overshadowed by six losses to players ranked 100th or lower.

Just like Raonic, Bouchard made changes to her team in the off-season, splitting with coach Nick Saviano again and adding Thomas Hogstedt, whom she had worked with before.

The early results are in, and they’re promising.

Although she began the year with a first-round loss to Shelby Rogers in Brisbane, Bouchard bounced back to play her best tournament in exactly a year by making the semi-finals in Sydney. Bouchard had three top-30 wins over Shuai Zhang (No. 23), Dominika Cibulkova (No. 6) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 27). Her level of play and confidence were high, which are key ingredients in Bouchard’s recipe for success. At the beginning of 2016 she showed similar flashes at the WTA tournament in Hobart, defeating three top-10 players.

The question now is whether she can keep her play at the same level heading into the Australian Open. After her win over Cibulkova, Bouchard was happy where her game is, but not satisfied.

“I’ve taken a couple solid steps this week but I’m far from where I want to be,” she said.

It’s a good sign that Bouchard is striving for more. She has the talent to be a consistent top-20 player and win titles, especially with the women’s game currently being so wide open. But consistency has been the issue for Bouchard, like it is for most players struggling to reach the top.

A favourable draw in Melbourne could help her win two or three matches, but Kerber potentially looms in the quarter-finals.