New Zealand tops Canada in Rugby 7s; both teams move to quarters

VANCOUVER — Vilimoni Koroi scored two tries and captain Scott Curry had the other as New Zealand edged Canada 15-14 in rugby sevens on Saturday night.

Both teams had already clinched spots in Sunday's elite Cup quarter-finals at the Canada Sevens tournament after winning their first two matches.

Canada, ranked 12th in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, finished second in Pool D and will face No. 1 South Africa.

No. 4 New Zealand, meanwhile, will meet No. 3 England.

Canada got tries from captain Harry Jones and a late consolation effort from Adam Zaruba, his fifth of the day, against the All Blacks Sevens in front of a raucous crowd at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Canadians opened the 16-team tournament with a 28-15 victory over No. 7 Scotland before downing No. 14 Russia 26-5.

New Zealand thumped Russia 40-0 and Scotland 35-12.

The Canadians were 5-1 in Vancouver last year, including a memorable victory over Australia, but a last-second loss to Wales in their first match pushed the hosts into the consolation bracket.