NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle moved into the top five of the English Premier League with its third straight win, beating Stoke 2-1 on Saturday.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles powered home a 68th-minute header to help Newcastle edge out Stoke.

Christian Atsu fired the home side ahead early, but Xherdan Shaqiri equalized 14 minutes after the restart.

After losing their first two games, the Magpies secured their third back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time since November 2014, and have nine points.

Stoke has five points from five games.