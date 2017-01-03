You’ll be forgiven for taking notes during the player introductions this weekend. This year’s wild card round features a number of teams - and key players - not used to playing this late into the season, and with few exceptions, taking on playoff regulars whose seasons don’t really start until January rolls around.

The early game Saturday will see the Raiders make their first postseason appearance since losing the Super Bowl 14 years ago. And because of a late-season injury to starter Derek Carr, their quarterback is expected to be rookie Connor Cook. Cook was forced into duty after injuries last week and admitted to running plays he’d never before practiced. Far from a playoff regular, Cook doesn’t yet even qualify as an NFL regular.

Oakland’s opponent isn’t bursting with playoff experience either, however. The Texans are making their second straight playoff appearance, but last year’s run lasted all of one game and they too are heading into the game without their first choice at quarterback. Free agent dud Brock Osweiler is expected to start and while he has more regular season experience than Cook, he's also never stepped on the field in a postseason game.

Saturday will be capped with the Lions making almost as rare a playoff experience as the Raiders. Detroit is actually making their second trip to the postseason in three years under head coach Jim Caldwell, but their reputation as an also-ran, gained from just three playoff appearances in 17 years, persists. The Lions will need to kick off the postseason with at least a win – something they haven’t accomplished since 1991 – to shed it.

That won’t be easy. The Lions are of course taking on the Seahawks, who are making their fifth straight trip to the postseason, and hoping to land in the Super Bowl for the third time in that span.

On Sunday, the Dolphins will make their long anticipated return to the playoffs after an eight-year hiatus. The wild card match will also mark just their second postseason action in 15 years.

Miami shares with the Raiders and Texans a quarterback – likely Matt Moore but possibly Ryan Tannehill – that has no postseason experience under his belt but unlike the two opponents in the conferences’ other wild card game, they’ll face a team dripping in playoffs experience in the Steelers. Pittsburgh is making their third straight trip to the playoffs and 11th in 16 years.

Bucking the trend is the weekend’s final matchup between the Giants and Packers. New York has actually been absent the playoffs the past five seasons but their two Super Bowl wins over the last 10 years earn them contender status. They’ll need another run soon to maintain it, however.

The Packers have the longest streak going of all wild card teams, and it’s not the six straight victories they needed to win the NFC North this season. Green Bay has been to the playoffs eight seasons in a row, which ties the Patriots as the longest active streak in the league.