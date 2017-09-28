Count Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton among the many who believe Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL.

Newton said Wednesday he believes Kaepernick sacrificed his career when he began kneeling last August to protest social injustice and Newton respects him for it.

“My hat goes off to the Colin Kaepernicks of the world,” Newton told the Charlotte Observer. “He’s made the ultimate sacrifice (as a player) and I respect that wholeheartedly. I can’t let a moment go by without shedding light to that: A person that does have the talent to play, a person that should be in this league, but I feel as if he’s not getting his just due because of his views.

“But that’s a legend, right there. For him to think outside of himself, to raise awareness of something that, this is 365 days removed from his first initial stand, and now here we are doing the same things. And now everybody is kind of understanding what his reasoning was, and I respect that.”

Newton did not kneel for the anthem ahead of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Veteran linebacker Julius Peppers was the only member of the Panthers to protest, remaining in the locker room during the anthem.

Reports indicated the Panthers feared backlash from owner Jerry Richardson if they protested. Newton said he stood for the anthem because he was still processing Donald Trump's comments from earlier in the week. According to Jordan Rodrigue of the Observer, Newton said if had more time to think it over before the game he probably would have demonstrated in some way.

Newton also said Richardson gave the Panthers permission to protest moving forward in a meeting with the team captains on Tuesday.