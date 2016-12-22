CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton says it makes no sense for the Panthers to play three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly the remainder of the season following his second concussion in two years.

Newton says with Carolina's chances of making the playoffs being "minimal," Kuechly should to rest and prepare for future seasons when the team has a realistic chance to make the post-season. The Panthers (6-8) host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and close the regular season at Tampa Bay on Jan. 1.

Newton says, "Luke is a person that could potentially to be the greatest linebacker that has ever played — straight up. .... I don't think, for me, I would want to jeopardize that for a long, long-term issue just to bring him back."

