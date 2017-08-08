Cam Newton will not dress on Wednesday night against the Houston Texans, but the Carolina Panthers do expect the quarterback to play at some point in the preseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newton has been held of passing drills for more than a week due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. The 2016 NFL MVP underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

After Wednesday's contest, the Panthers will have three preseason games remaining, concluding with their Aug. 31 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though starters rarely see significant time in their team's final preseason game.

Newton went 6-8 last season with 19 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He threw for 3,509 yards while completing 52.9 per cent of his passes - just under 7 per cent less than the season before.

Derek Anderson is Newton's primary backup and started two games in his place last season. Anderson went 0-2 and threw two touchdowns to five interceptions. The team also has utility man Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert listed on their roster at quarterback.