Already atop the NFL standings, the Philadelphia Eagles are loading up for a playoff run.

The Eagles acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

Ajayi, 24, has rushed for 465 yards on 138 carries this season, but is yet to score a touchdown.

TRADE: #Eagles have acquired RB Jay Ajayi from Miami in exchange for a 2018 4th-round pick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LIepxUbP2B — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2017

He ran for 1,272 yards last season with eight touchdowns and became a household name after posting back-to-back 200-yard performances against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ajayi, a third-round pick in 2015, will compete for the lead back role in the Eagles backfield with LeGarrette Blount. Blount has rushed for 467 yards and two touchdowns on 100 carries this season.

The Dolphins (4-3) will move forward with Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake at running back. The two have combined for just 22 rushing attempts this season. The Dolphins, without quarterback Jay Cutler due to broken ribs, were crushed 40-0 on Sunday. Miami will face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, with either Williams or Drake getting his first start at running back.

The Eagles (7-1) lead the NFC in points scored this season with 232 and host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

