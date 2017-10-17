Dave Naylor TSN Analyst and Host Follow|Archive

Professional sports have never seen a discussion like the one that went on Tuesday in New York City between a group of NFL owners and players.

It wasn’t about concussions, or rules, or anything to do with the sport of football itself, which in itself makes it unique.

And it wasn’t about business, at least in the traditional sense where players and owners get together to fight over how large of a piece to which they are entitled.

This was about the members of the most exclusive club in North America, NFL owners, sitting down and trying to understand the perspectives of players who mostly come from backgrounds nothing like their own.

“This is about trying to bring attention to issues in this country that most people who look like me don’t understand,” said San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York. “These issues are social and racial inequality.”

“When you sit down with our players and understand what they’re fighting for it’s really hard to disagree with them. This is one of the proudest days I’ve ever felt being part of the NFL.”

Make no mistake, there’s an objective here for the owners – to end the anthem protests that have angered fans, drawn the NFL into the political sphere, and had an overall negative effect on business.

That last part, for a group of the most successful capitalists in America, is no small detail.

But any speculation that the NFL might try to come down heavy on its players by rewriting its rules to mandate players standing for the national anthem, that players might be made subject to discipline or fines expressing their right to free speech during the national anthem proved dead wrong.

In fact, the owners, whether in their meeting with the players or among themselves, apparently never discussed the anthem protests.

“Today’s discussion with our players was very productive and very important and reflected our commitment to work together with our players on issues of social justice,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “The players were very clear about how deeply they feel about these issues.”

Owners may not have discussed the anthem protests, but they are undoubtedly the reason that some of the richest men in America are ready to face an uncomfortable truth about their sport – that a great percentage of their players come from communities where issues of social and racial injustice exist as a part of daily life.

And while individual players who sign million-dollar contracts may rise beyond those circumstances, the lives of those they leave behind remain unchanged.

“(The anthem protests) never came up in the meeting,” said York. “This has been `how do we move those issues forward that matter to the players and that I think matter to the owners?’”

The morning began with 11 NFL owners and more than a dozen players meeting at NFL headquarters in New York before the 32 owners convened in the afternoon for their annual fall meetings at a nearby hotel.

The discussion was apparently open and sincere, not about trying to make the player protests go away collective bargaining style.

“Nobody talked about a trade-off,” said York. “There was no conversation about that at all. We need to get the message away from the detractors.”

The biggest detractor of the players lives in the White House, as it was U.S. President Donald Trump who managed to turn opinion of so many fans against the NFL players.

York was asked what the league should do the next time Trump unleashes a series of tweets attacking players and their protests.

“We need to be above it,” he said. “We need to be above the petty attacks because racial and social inequality in this country exist … We have to block out the noise and do our jobs and that’s what we have to focus on.”

“We need to be focused on progress … we’re going to get baited whether by the president or other detractors. We need to be above it … it’s about did we make people’s lives better in this country?”

The NFL as an agent of positive social change is quite the departure for a league that has set the tone for driving revenue and where franchise values far exceed a billion dollars per team.

York said he understood why many of his fellow NFL owners were upset when the anthem protests began to spread around the league this fall.

“When Colin originally sat I was taken aback by it,” said York. “But then I sat with Colin and heard where he was coming from.”

“I see other owners are going through that. You’re starting to see owners who had a different opinion three or four weeks ago. But the more you learn, the more you grow and I hope that happens with our fans.”

Saying the right things in a hotel lobby at the end of a day of meetings is the easy part.

Goodell said the owners would meet again with the players in two weeks.

Colin Kaepernick began this conversation more than a year ago when he chose to sit and then kneel for the national anthem.

The NFL apparently wants nothing to do with him.

But it’s being forced to respond and deal with the legacy he left behind.