The NFL's "legal tampering" period, where prospective free agents are free to begin negotiations with teams, opened Tuesday at noon et, exactly two days before free agency officially kicks off and players can turn their negotiations into deals.

Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest news and rumours ahead of free agency Thursday.

Price tag on Pryor

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is expected to be rewarded handsomely for his breakout season last year, catching 77 balls for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns, but it likely won't be by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Steelers looked into Pryor, but balked when they deemed the price for the 27-year-old's services were too high.

Source told me #Steelers inquired abt #Browns Pryor, but @gerrydulac reports they have "no interest" in him at "$10 million plus per season" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 7, 2017

Bucs in on Jackson

Washington receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to have a number of suitors once free agency officially opens Thursday, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected to make a major push for the veteran's services, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs are set to make a strong push for #Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, I’m told. He has lots of interest. But Tampa will make a strong attempt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

The 30-year-old Jackson has spent the past three seasons with Washington, finishing with 56 receptions for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Danny Woodhead interest

Versatile running back Danny Woodhead is still recovering from an ACL injury that cost him most of last season. But, according to a report from the Sporting News' Alex Marvez, the 32-year-old is far enough along in his recovery that he's receiving interest as a free agent from several teams, including the Denver Broncos.

Danny Woodhead (ACL recovery) far enough along he's expected 2 receive interest from multiple teams including @broncos @sn_nfl has learned — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 7, 2017

Woodhead had just 151 combined yards for the Chargers last season before his injury, but eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in combined yards two years ago.

Doyle's pay day

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is expected to get paid handsomely as a free agent after last season when he totalled 59 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Zak Keefer of the Indianaopolis Star reported Doyle could earn as much as $7 million per season on the open market. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week Doyle isn't interested in a hometown discount deal from the Colts and is expected to test the market.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers made a number of moves just before the two-day negotiation window opened, releasing three veterans in cornerback Brandon Flowers, offensive lineman DJ Fluker, and wide receiver Stevie Williams.

The #Chargers, who released DJ Fluker and Stevie Johnson today, are also releasing CB Brandon Flowers, a former big-ticket FA signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

