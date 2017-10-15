Irvin: Rodgers is the pinnacle of mobility and accuracy

Keep up to date with all the latest injury news and inactive player reports ahead of Sunday's slate of action across the NFL.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will miss just one game after suffering a back fracture two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos. Carr was removed from the Raiders' injury report late this week after practicing fully.

Raiders QB Derek Carr, off the injury report after missing last week’s game with a back injury, is starting Sunday vs. Chargers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

In four games for the Raiders this season, Carr has 753 yards passing and seven touchdowns to two interceptions.

The Los Angeles Chargers will finally get to see their first round pick in action. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Mike Williams will play against the Raiders Sunday after battling a back injury since the off-season.

Chargers’ 1st-round pick Mike Williams will make his NFL debut Sunday vs Raiders after battling a back injury since off-season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

Williams was selected seventh overall by the Chargers in this spring's NFL Draft.

Despite being listed as questionable, Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, according to Schefter.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery (ribs), listed as Q, is expected to play today vs. Vikings and is not expected to be limited going in, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

Montgomery, who missed last week for the Packers, is not expected to have any limitations for the Packers this Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin's availability for the team's game Sunday against the Chicago Bears will go down to the wire.

Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is a pre-game decision today based on an exam, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

Schefter reports Maclin, who has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury this week, is a true game-time decision and whether he will play or not will be based on an exam before the game.

The Miami Dolphins will be without receiver DeVante Parker Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, listed as doubtful due to a sprained ankle, is not expected to play today vs. Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2017

Parker, who is listed as doubtful with a sprained ankle, is not expected to be available for the Fins against the Falcons.