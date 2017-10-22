Packers harbouring hopes for Rodgers to return this season

Keep up to date with all the latest injury news and inactive player reports ahead of Sunday's slate of action across the NFL.

Tennessee Titans

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans are expecting to have both tight end Delanie Walker and running back DeMarco Murray available for their game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Titans TE Delanie Walker, listed as questionable for today due to a calf injury, will play vs. the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2017

Titans RB DeMarco Murray, listed as questionable for today due to a hamstring injury, will play vs. the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2017

Walker was listed as questionable with a calf injury while Murray was questionable with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore Ravens

After originally reporting Jeremy Maclin was expected to play for the Baltimore Ravens when they take on the Chicago Bears Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Maclin will sit out Sunday after tesing his shoulder ahead of the game.

Initially, the #Ravens believed WR Jeremy Maclin was going to play today. After testing his shoulder, he’s now out for today. Back for TNF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews is expected to be available for the Buffalo Bills Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from Rapoport.

#Bills WR Jordan Matthews (broken thumb) is expected to play today with a special glove vs. #Bucs, sources say. 2 wks earlier then expected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Rapoport reports Matthews will play with a special glove to protect his thumb, but his return is coming two weeks earlier than first expected.

Carolina Panthers

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and centre Ryan Kalil will both play for the Carolina Panthers Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears, according to Rapoport.

#Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and C Ryan Kalil (neck) are both expected to face the #Bears today, sources say, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Benjamin has been battling a knee injury while Kalil has a neck injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced star running back Leonard Fournette will be inactive Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, nursing an ankle injury.

Fournette will be out with an ankle injury with a bye week looming for more rest.

New York Giants

The New York Giants are expected to get one of their ailing wide receivers back Sunday, with Rapoport reporting Sterling Shepard set to return, according to Rapoport.

The #Giants should get back some reinforcements, with WR Sterling Shepard (ankle) set to return after a short absence, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Shepard is returning from a short absence battling an ankle injury.