The holidays kick off in just four days and the NFL schedule makers are giving with both hands this year.

It’s Week 16 of the regular season and there is plenty of action that will go a long way in determining this year’s playoff picture. Five games in particular carry extra significance and should keep you busy from the 24th right through Boxing Day, should you be able to sneak away from family obligations.

TSN.ca takes a look at the Top 5 matchups with just two games to go in the regular season:

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (Saturday at 1pm et/10am pt)

A month ago, this game - still far off in the distance at the time – was setting up to be meaningless; the penultimate matchup for two teams limping to the finish line of disappointing seasons. Then, the Green Bay Packers remembered they were the Green Bay Packers and ripped off four straight wins to put the Detroit Lions’ always-shaky lead in the NFC North even more in doubt.

MMQB: Is Rodgers making his case for the MVP? Has Packers QB Aaron Rodgers played his way into the MVP conversation? Is there a team in the AFC that stands the best chance of knocking off the Patriots in the playoffs? Monday Morning Quarterback Jesse Palmer weighs in.

For any chance at the division title, the Packers will have to first get by the rival Vikings. Minnesota meanwhile, is still technically in the wild card race so has plenty to play for as well; although we suspect they’d get up for the Packers even if they were 0-14.

Green Bay’s four-game win streak has them back in the wild card race so beating the Vikings isn’t a must; but it would keep the pressure on the Lions in a tough matchup against the Cowboys, and leaves open the possibility of a helluva Week 17 matchup in Detroit.

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (Saturday at 4pm et/1pm pt)

The Raiders are already in but looking for more, while the Colts are holding on for life in the suddenly somewhat impressive AFC South.

It’s almost hard to believe if you’ve seen the Raiders at almost any other time the past 14 years, but everything is still on the table for Oakland. Derek Carr and Khalil Mack have the Raiders in the driver’s seat for a first-round bye and still have a shot at home field advantage throughout the playoffs. With Kansas City hot on their tail and holding the tiebreaker, the Raiders need wins to ensure they don’t have to go through the playoffs the hard way: on the road as a wild card team.

The Colts meanwhile, sit at .500 with two games remaining in the regular season. At the start of the year, most figured .500 would be good enough to take the AFC South but the Colts find themselves a game behind both the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans and in must-win mode the rest of the season.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt)

A perfect appetizer to your holiday feast, the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon with, essentially, the AFC North on the line.

Ravens looking forward to matchup against Steelers ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley explains that after a close victory over the Eagles, the Ravens believe they are ready to face the Steelers next week, which could potentially determine the AFC North.

The Steelers currently have the edge on Baltimore with a 9-5 record and a win would wrap up the division a week early. They’d also maintain their third place position in the AFC and, should the Raiders lose to the Colts Saturday, keep pace in the race for a first round bye.

But if the Ravens can pull off the win, they’d jump ahead of Pittsburgh by virtue of their 2-0 head-to-head record. That would create some interesting scenarios for playoff seeds heading into Week 17, but the certain is Baltimore would control their fate – just a win away from guaranteeing a home playoff date.

Steelers-Ravens is good even in the rare occasions when nothing is on the line. With as much on the line as there is come Sunday; it could be the best present of the season for one fan base, a lump of coal for the other.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt)

The perfect dessert. A year after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the defending champs are fighting for their playoff lives in an unenviable stretch of games to close out their season. A week after falling to the New England Patriots, things don’t get much easier for the Broncos as they chase the Dolphins for the second wild card spot, taking on division rival Kansas City. This is essentially a must-win game for Denver.

Alex Smith's end zone turnovers causing Chiefs trouble ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher explains how the theme over the past two Chiefs' losses has been Alex Smith throwing interceptions in the end zone.

It might as well be for the Chiefs too. Kansas City lost control of the AFC West last weekend after falling to the Tennessee Titans on a last-second field goal. Best case scenario, the Chiefs have it back by game time by virtue of the Raiders losing to the Colts on Saturday. Worst case scenario, they need to keep pace with the Raiders heading into the final week of the season. Either way, the Chiefs need a win to keep an eye on their ultimate goal, the AFC West; and not be at risk of falling further down than the first wild card spot.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Monday at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt)

With the bargain shopping out of the way, Week 16 concludes with maybe the game of the week. The Cowboys can only be caught by one team in the NFC – the division rival Giants – but in that scenario, Dallas drops down to the No. 5 seed and loses their home playoff date(s).

Who will win the NFC North: Lions or Packers? Stephen A. Smith has no faith in the Packers' secondary, which is why he is sticking with the Lions to win the NFC North division. Max Kellerman, however, is going with Green Bay, calling Aaron Rodgers "the best player on the planet."

For the Lions, a best case scenario is a Packers loss on Saturday. That would give Detroit the division and the rest of the year they would just be fighting for a first round bye. But if Green Bay wins, the Lions need a win to ensure Week 17 isn’t a nightmare scenario: the red-hot Packers at the struggling Lions with the NFC North division on the line.

With two surprisingly good teams this year, and MVP candidates on both sides of the field, this will be a good game no matter what. But with some help in the earlier games this weekend, this matchup could be great.