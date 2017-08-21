The NFL has signed a three-year deal to make its games available through digital streaming in China.

Tencent Sports announced on Monday that it has partnered with the league to air live and on-demand select preseason games and Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games.

Select Sunday afternoon and all post-season games for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons will also be made available in China, along with non-game league programming like the NFL Draft.

NFL China Managing Director Richard Young says the deal will make games available to "hundreds of millions" of daily Tencent users.