Aug 21, 2017
NFL Week 1 CTV & TSN Broadcast Schedule
TSN.ca Staff
Are you ready for some football? The NFL is back and CTV and TSN have you covered in week 1 and all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.
Week 1
1pm (nine games)
|Week 1
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|1
|1pm
|Bills vs. Ravens
|CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener
|1
|1pm
|Packers vs. Jaguars
|CTV Ottawa, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta
|1
|1pm
|Bengals vs. Jets
|CTV Montreal
|1
|1pm
|Vikings vs. Titans
|TSN
|1
|1pm
|Bears vs. Texans
|CTV Sudbury
|1
|1pm
|Browns vs. Eagles
|CTV Sioux Ste Marie
|1
|1pm
|Chargers vs. Chiefs
|CTV Thunder Bay
|1
|1pm
|Raiders vs. Saints
|CTV Timmins
|1
|1pm
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|CTV Atlantic