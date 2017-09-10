Joe Flacco - QUESTIONABLE

Flacco went to the medical tent during the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' contest with the Cincinnati Bengals. His return is questionable.

J.J. Watt - BACK IN GAME (hand)

Watt went back to the locker room with an apparent finger injury but is back on the field. 

Brian Cushing - OUT (concussion)

Cushing has been ruled out with a concussion according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Allen Robinson - OUT (knee)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is out after suffering a knee injury first quarter against the Houston Texans. 

Ronald Darby - OUT (ankle)

The Philadelphia Eagles new cornerback went down with a nasty looking ankle injury that caused him to be carted off the team announced. He will not return.

Jason Peters - QUESTIONABLE (groin)

Offensive lineman Jason Peters is questionable with a groin injury reports Turron Davenport of USA Today.

Danny Woodhead - OUT (hamstring)

Woodhead is out with a hamstring injury reports Jason Smith of Fox Sports. He reportedly fell down without contact and called for the trainer immediately. 

Trey Hopkins - OUT (knee)

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Trey Hopkins has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced.

D.J. Humphries - OUT (knee)

The Arizona Cardinals' defensive tackle was carted off the field with a knee injury. He will not return, the team announced.

Stephon Tuitt - QUESTIONABLE (arm)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman is questionable to return with an arm injury, the team announced.

Za'Darius Smith - DOUBTFUL (leg)

The Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker is questionable after going down with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He is doubtful to return according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Odell Beckham Jr. - QUESTIONABLE

The team hasn't said much about Beckham Jr.'s status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He's listed as a game time decision. 