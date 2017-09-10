OBJ's status for Giants' opener still up in the air

Joe Flacco - QUESTIONABLE

Flacco went to the medical tent during the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' contest with the Cincinnati Bengals. His return is questionable.

J.J. Watt - BACK IN GAME (hand)

Watt went back to the locker room with an apparent finger injury but is back on the field.

Brian Cushing - OUT (concussion)

Cushing has been ruled out with a concussion according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Allen Robinson - OUT (knee)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is out after suffering a knee injury first quarter against the Houston Texans.

Ronald Darby - OUT (ankle)

The Philadelphia Eagles new cornerback went down with a nasty looking ankle injury that caused him to be carted off the team announced. He will not return.

Ronald Darby's injury is GRUESOME and you won't want to press play if you have a weak stomach. #FlyEaglesFly #NFL pic.twitter.com/B9gCHQ5tbo — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) September 10, 2017

Jason Peters - QUESTIONABLE (groin)

Offensive lineman Jason Peters is questionable with a groin injury reports Turron Davenport of USA Today.

Danny Woodhead - OUT (hamstring)

Woodhead is out with a hamstring injury reports Jason Smith of Fox Sports. He reportedly fell down without contact and called for the trainer immediately.

Trey Hopkins - OUT (knee)

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Trey Hopkins has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced.

D.J. Humphries - OUT (knee)

The Arizona Cardinals' defensive tackle was carted off the field with a knee injury. He will not return, the team announced.

Stephon Tuitt - QUESTIONABLE (arm)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman is questionable to return with an arm injury, the team announced.

Za'Darius Smith - DOUBTFUL (leg)

The Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker is questionable after going down with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He is doubtful to return according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Odell Beckham Jr. - QUESTIONABLE

The team hasn't said much about Beckham Jr.'s status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He's listed as a game time decision.