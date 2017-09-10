2h ago
NFL Week 1 injury tracker
TSN.ca Staff
OBJ's status for Giants' opener still up in the air
Joe Flacco - QUESTIONABLE
Flacco went to the medical tent during the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' contest with the Cincinnati Bengals. His return is questionable.
J.J. Watt - BACK IN GAME (hand)
Watt went back to the locker room with an apparent finger injury but is back on the field.
Brian Cushing - OUT (concussion)
Cushing has been ruled out with a concussion according to James Palmer of NFL Network.
Allen Robinson - OUT (knee)
The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is out after suffering a knee injury first quarter against the Houston Texans.
Ronald Darby - OUT (ankle)
The Philadelphia Eagles new cornerback went down with a nasty looking ankle injury that caused him to be carted off the team announced. He will not return.
Jason Peters - QUESTIONABLE (groin)
Offensive lineman Jason Peters is questionable with a groin injury reports Turron Davenport of USA Today.
Danny Woodhead - OUT (hamstring)
Woodhead is out with a hamstring injury reports Jason Smith of Fox Sports. He reportedly fell down without contact and called for the trainer immediately.
Trey Hopkins - OUT (knee)
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Trey Hopkins has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced.
D.J. Humphries - OUT (knee)
The Arizona Cardinals' defensive tackle was carted off the field with a knee injury. He will not return, the team announced.
Stephon Tuitt - QUESTIONABLE (arm)
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman is questionable to return with an arm injury, the team announced.
Za'Darius Smith - DOUBTFUL (leg)
The Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker is questionable after going down with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He is doubtful to return according to Jeff Zrebiec.
Odell Beckham Jr. - QUESTIONABLE
The team hasn't said much about Beckham Jr.'s status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He's listed as a game time decision.