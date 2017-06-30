Latest CFL Videos
-
3:40
Bowman gives Eskimos their first lead
-
1:14
Van absorbs huge hit to score Esks first TD of the night
-
3:02
CFL: Lions 28, Argonauts 15
-
2:17:50
CFL: Lions vs. Argonauts
-
0:16
Burris celebrates Canada Day in England with Grey Cup
-
1:04
Lions' defensive pressure limits Ray's effectiveness
-
1:06
Durant finds Underwood for the opening score
-
0:27
Lions put an emphasis on pressuring Ray
-
1:35
Jennings takes control in fourth quarter to down Argos
-
1:14
Burnham bounces back with 118 yard performance