Latest CFL Videos
1:25
Esks overcome injury to kicker Whyte by executing on offence under pressure
1:55
Reilly earns bragging rights over Lulay
0:43
Zylstra: 'We have so much depth on this team, it's starting to show'
3:16
Reilly, Zylstra, Esks' offence too much for Lions' D to handle
1:29
Reilly praises Eskimos' receiving core: 'They just go out and do their job'
4:06
CFL: Lions 26, Eskimos 37
0:56
Lulay fires to Johnson for the TD as the Lions even things up
1:46
Arceneaux gets Lions' first TD of the game
1:25
CFL Must See: Reilly, Hazelton connect for 108-yard bomb
1:22
GMC Professional Grade Playbook: How to properly run a fade route