According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Tyrod Taylor has passed the concussion protocol and is expected to start Sunday in the team's home opener against the New York Jets.

Taylor was injured on Aug. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens after being sacked by linebacker Matthew Judon and landing hard on the turf.

The 28-year-old struggled in the pre-season, completing 14 of 29 passes for 99 yards and two interceptions.

In 15 starts in 2016, Taylor completed 61.7 per cent of his passes for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards on 95 attemps and six touchdowns.