{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • FIFA Confederations Cup: Semifinal

    Portugal vs. Chile

    Wed 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • FIFA Confederations Cup: Semifinal

    Germany vs. Mexico

    Thu 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • UEFA Under 21 Championship: Final

    Germany vs. Spain

    Fri 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • MLS on TSN

    Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

    Sat 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

  • MLS on TSN

    FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC

    Sat 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title