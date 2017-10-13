Latest CFL Videos
-
2:49
Fogg returns punt 88 yards to open the scoring
-
2:49
CFL 1
-
3:05
Weather conditions could affect fantasy stats in Winnipeg
-
1:28
GMC Professional Grade Playbook: The many ways rain disrupts the game
-
2:22:03
CFL: Redblacks vs. Roughriders
-
2:50
Better late than never for the Stamps and Redblacks
-
2:21
Redblacks' late rally spoils big night by Riders' Carter
-
4:02
CFL: Redblacks 33, Roughriders 32
-
2:57
CFL: Stampeders 28, Tiger-Cats 25
-
2:36:20
CFL: Stampeders vs. Tiger-Cats