{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • World Junior Summer Showcase

    Canada vs. Sweden

    Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • ATP 500 Washington: Quarterfinals

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

  • World Junior Summer Showcase

    United States vs. Finland

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • 2017 Canada Games - Basketball

    Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN2

  • Friday Night Football

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Ottawa Redblacks

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN 4K

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE