NFL Videos
-
1:31
Stephen A.: Dez should've told everybody to 'kick rocks'
-
1:33
Stephen A. supports McCoy's comments on Kap
-
0:28
Cutler impressed with speed of Dolphins WRs
-
1:23
Mentality switch for Prescott this season
-
1:56
Who has best, worst home-field advantage in NFL?
-
0:55
Talib, Sherman planning DB-WR summit
-
0:31
Talib: Lynch will definitely be a star in NFL
-
0:47
McCoy: Kaepernick 'not really that good of a player'
-
0:50
NFL: Dolphins 31, Eagles 38
-
1:55
NFL: Panthers 24, Jaguars 23