Latest CFL Videos
-
2:30
CFL panel selects fantasy picks for Lions/Eskimos
-
0:58
Green: Trestman is the best coach I have ever played for
-
0:52
Esks and Lions understand importance of Week 1 clash
-
2:34
Redblacks 3-in-3: Which play cost the Redblacks?
-
8:28
New-look Argos excited to get going under Trestman
-
5:15
Collaros: Execution will be key against Trestman's new-look Argos
-
3:16
CFL: Stampeders 31, Redblacks 31 (OT)
-
1:07
Stegall: Redblacks should not be satisfied
-
2:43:59
CFL: Stampeders vs. Redblacks
-
0:38
Harris frustrated with tie against Stamps