{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN – Decision Day

    Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
    Now on TSN1

  • MLS on TSN – Decision Day

    Atlanta United FC vs. Toronto FC
    Now on TSN4

  • MLS on TSN – Decision Day

    Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution
    Now on TSN5

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Semifinal

    Wed 7:20AM ET / 4:20AM PT on TSN2

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Semifinal

    Wed 10:20AM ET / 7:20AM PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title