{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football

    (20)LSU vs. Tennessee
    Now on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
    Now on TSN1 and TSN4

  • NCAA Hockey

    Michigan vs. (7) Wisconsin
    Now on TSN3

  • NBA on TSN

    Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tyberia

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games