Latest CFL Videos
-
2:14
Glenn hooks up with Grant to even things up
-
1:22
Durant throws first TD an an Alouette, Montreal opens the scoring
-
1:19
The first day of the future starts now
-
2:47
Stegall: 'This is definitely personal for Darian Durant'
-
2:21
Who could make an impact on your CFL Fantasy team tonight?
-
3:19
Top 10: CFL Week 1 Moments
-
2:39
Familiar faces ready for emotional reunion in Saskatchewan
-
6:13
Mitchell: 'We're trying to get a bad taste out of our mouth'
-
1:52
Details with Derek Taylor: Will Glenn or Durant have the better year?
-
2:14
Harris: 'It's time to put your foot on the gas'