What's On TSN

World Junior Summer Showcase United States vs. Finland Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

2017 Canada Games - Basketball Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN2

Friday Night Football Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Ottawa Redblacks Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN 4K

2017 Canada Games - Basketball Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2