LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Toews struggled to find the words.

His search, moments after being named to the NHL’s list of 100 greatest players, was a genuine aw-shucks moment - not the humble hockey player shtick where he does anything to avoid talking about himself.

Toews could not believe he was minted as hockey royalty, wearing the same black member’s blazer as the 99 others with the NHL’s Centennial logo emblazoned on the breast.

“I want to let myself believe it,” Toews said. “I don’t really know how to describe it. I’m flattered … I’d like to think I’m midway through my career and all of a sudden, I’m being talked about, being thrown on stage with some of the all-time greats.”

After captaining Chicago to three Stanley Cups in a six-year period in the toughest era to claim Lord Stanley’s chalice, it isn’t all that hard to believe.

Toews, 28, was one of six active players named to the NHL’s all-time greats list on Friday night inside Hollywood’s Microsoft Theater. He joined teammates Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith, as well as Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Jaromir Jagr in by far the smallest group of players from one of the five decades spanning since 1967.

The NHL unveiled its complete list of 100 players on Friday after naming the first 33 selections, who played predominantly from 1917-1967, in a ceremony on New Year's Day in Toronto.



In all, 39 centres, 21 defencemen, 15 goaltenders, 15 right wingers and 15 left wingers made the cut. They scored nearly 35,000 goals, more than 91,000 points, racked up north of 5,000 wins in goal and collected 307 Stanley Cups, 68 Hart Trophies, 49 Vezina Trophies and 46 Norris Trophies.

The NHL’s Top 100 list was voted on by a panel of 58 last summer, including league executives, general managers and media members. The players were not ranked in any order - each vote was worth one point - which took some of the intrigue out of the night.

There was more than enough room for debate. It would have been easy to make a case to include accomplished active players such as Evgeni Malkin, Joe Thornton, Jarome Iginla, Zdeno Chara, Henrik Sedin, Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson.

The 2010s comprised one-fifth of the decades represented, but accounted for just under 10 per cent of the 67 players honoured. And the notable omissions weren’t limited to players from the present day.

“Whoever chose the 100 players had a tough job,” Teemu Selanne said. “It’s almost like some guys like apples, some guys like oranges. There’s so many great players who deserve to be here. It’s not easy.”



With a Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, two scoring titles, two Stanley Cups and the second-best playoff scoring assault to Wayne Gretzky, Malkin stood out as a particularly notable omission.

“There’s a lot of Hall of Famers that are not here, a lot of great players that are not here, like Malkin,” Penguins owner and legend Mario Lemieux said.

Ovechkin said he was disappointed to see so few Russian players selected. Only three other Russian-born players, aside from Ovechkin, made the list: Sergei Federov, Pavel Bure and Pavel Datsyuk.

Datsyuk took a break from playing with his team in Russia’s KHL to be at the ceremony. Malkin backed out of Sunday’s All-Star game, choosing instead to nurse a lower-body injury.

“Everyone here is the best,” Ovechkin said. “You can see lots of great players who are not on the list, but that doesn’t mean they’re not great. Of course, it’s hard to see lots of Russian players not on the list. I’m pretty sure lots of great players are going to be on there in the future.”

Ovechkin said he was nervous to be on stage, where stars Jon Hamm, Al Michaels and Canadians Michael J. Fox, Keanu Reeves and Alex Trebek served as presenters and John Legend performed.



Around his childhood heroes, Crosby said it was easy to interact. Hockey is a universal language. He said he was excited to meet one of Maurice “Rocket” Richard’s sons.

“The hockey world is a small world,” Crosby said. “I think everyone has that passion for the game. It’s clear to see that just the way everybody interacts. I think young, whatever generation it is, everyone’s just so enthusiastic about the game and so excited to spend time with each other.”

The world’s smallest $4 billion industry felt even smaller on Friday, with so many household names sharing one small stage. More than 7,500 men have played in an NHL game over the century and barely one per cent became members of hockey’s elite fraternity.

“I don’t think it’s anything that will ever sink in,” Toews said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of work left to do. It’s been a great ride and it’s been exciting, but I think we feel like there’s so much more left to give.”



