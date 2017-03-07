Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After deliberating and ultimately deciding to leave the NHL’s long-standing offside rule intact, the NHL’s general managers will shift their attention Wednesday to another much-maligned focal point this season: the bye week.

The NHL’s so-called “bye week” for players is one item on the agenda that might actually produce a tangible tweak during this week’s South Florida summit.

A five-day break in each team’s schedule in either January or February was instituted for the first time this season – a bargaining chip won by the NHL Players’ Association for agreeing to change the All-Star Game format to a 3-on-3 mini tournament – but has met mixed results.

Judging by their Instagram photos relaxing on white Caribbean beaches, the NHL’s players love the break.

But many GMs and coaches loathe it, mostly because it not only condensed an already tightly packed schedule with the World Cup of Hockey, but was unevenly applied to the schedule, with teams coming off their bye at different times.

Teams were a combined 9-19-2 this season in their first game back after the bye.

“You come out of the break and we looked like a pee wee team in Colorado,” Sabres GM Tim Murray said. “We’re a middle-of-the-pack, or a bottom-third team, however you want to write it. We had to fly to Colorado and play a mile in the air after five days off, so it was no good.

“Some guys [had] teams that came out of it and won. They had no issue with it. I did.”

The issue is that the NHL and NHLPA have already agreed to another round of the bye week next season in 2017-18, so long as NHL players are not participating in the Olympics. It may be here for the long haul, too, since the toothpaste is already out of the tube for the players.

Murray’s proposed fix is to have either an entire conference or an entire division take their bye week at the same time, so no team has a competitive advantage in the first game back. That sounds good in theory, but the Western Conference (15) and Central Division (seven) will have an odd number of teams next season with the addition of Las Vegas.

Schedules were all over the place this season. The Islanders and Penguins began their break on Jan. 1. The Anaheim Ducks didn’t wrap up their break until last week on March 3. Some 21 other teams were sprinkled in February, while the unlucky Florida Panthers were forced to take their bye on Feb. 4, just four days after the All-Star break ended.

“Why doesn’t Montreal and Ottawa play each other coming out of the bye week?” Murray asked. “And Buffalo and Boston play each other. Do it at the same time, little travel. I don’t know if there’s any cure, but that’s the best fix.”

Perhaps, though, there was too much emphasis placed on the first game back after the bye. A deeper dive into the numbers actually revealed that for the 14 NHL teams who have played 10 games after the bye, they averaged the exact same points percentage as their 10 games prior to the bye.

For every Flames team that shifted from 5-5-0 before to 8-1-1 after, there was a Devils team that went from 6-3-1 to 2-6-2.

In other words, there was little statistical deviation caused by the break, even with that lopsided first game back included. Theoretically, more well-rested players in a non-condensed World Cup schedule would be more beneficial to the overall game in the long run.

“They all loved going away. They had a great time in their five days off,” Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said of his team. “A lot of them were able to get to warmer climates for a few days and enjoyed seeing the sun. They came back rested and we were able to win a couple games coming out of the break.”

For Murray, the larger issue is the compression on the schedule that the five-day break inherently creates. More off days equals more back-to-back games and less practice time.

“We don’t practise enough,” Murray said. “Young players get off the ice and don’t practise. It could only be three days but their passes aren’t tape-to-tape and they’re not crisp. It’s hard to believe you would lose than snap in a short period of time, but that’s reality.”

Murray said his Sabres said they “don’t need it” and “don’t especially like it.” Instead, Murray said they would campaign for an extra day off at Christmas and an extra day off at the All-Star break rather than one five-day shot in the middle of the schedule.

“I’m sure there is a better way and we’ll find it,” Fletcher said. “This is our first run through with it.”

